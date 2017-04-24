Essential Politics: Looking for a win by the 100th day

Though he now calls the traditional 100-days-in-office benchmark “ridiculous," it's apparent that President Trump wants to notch a big win before it hits this week.

The White House wants lawmakers to make progress this week on a high-profile issue such as healthcare or tax reform — or at least avoid the disruption and embarrassment of a federal government shutdown Friday, the day before Trump’s 100th day.

The House and Senate return today after a two-week recess and are facing a deadline to pass a bill to fund the government before much of it shuts down Friday.

The House and Senate return today after a two-week recess and are facing a deadline to pass a bill to fund the government before much of it shuts down Friday.

Trump has demanded the spending measure include $5 billion to begin building a massive wall along the border with Mexico and expand enforcement of immigration laws, but administration officials gave seemingly contradictory opinions Sunday on whether he'll really insist that funding be included.

Trump also tried to pressure House and Senate Democrats into complying with the GOP on a healthcare bill by renewing a threat to withhold the insurance subsidies millions of Americans use to help pay for insurance. Noam N. Levey has the story on why a healthcare compromise, even within the Republican Party, is unlikely this week.

ATTORNEY GENERAL VS. ATTORNEY GENERAL

U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions on Sunday knocked down criticism from California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra that a federal immigration crackdown is "reckless," and accused state officials of jeopardizing public safety with so-called sanctuary city policies that restrict local authorities from enforcing federal immigration laws.

Sessions and Becerra appeared separately on ABC’s "This Week" Sunday after Becerra said federal threats to withhold funds from those states and cities undermine public safety.

The state's top law enforcement official wasn't the only one swinging back at the threat: California Senate leader Kevin de León said Trump's law enforcement policy is based on "principles of white supremacy."

Meanwhile, Joseph Tanfani examined the difficulties that go into increasing deportation of immigrants here illegally, including hiring and paying for the thousands of new immigration officials the president wants.

WHO’S RUNNING THE RUSSIA PROBE?

If confirmed by the Senate tonight, Rod J. Rosenstein is will take over the FBI inquiry into whether President Trump's current or former aides colluded with Russian intelligence to interfere with last year's election.

Tanfani has the story on Rosenstein, would-be deputy to an attorney general who's recused himself from the investigation, and will ultimately decide whether to file criminal charges, drop the case entirely, or to hand it off to an independent counsel.

RESISTANCE FERVOR

Trump's election has mobilized thousands of first-time activists in a do-it-yourself movement like nothing seen on the political left in years.

Lisa Mascaro takes a look at the grass-roots movement whose bountiful energy and early successes stunned even Democratic Party officials, drawing comparisons to the tea party movement that transformed the GOP after President Obama's election.

THE SCIENCE MARCH

Scientists and their supporters took to the streets of Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and other cities around the world Saturday to voice their worries that fact-based research will be diminished under the Trump administration.

Waving signs with slogans like "Science is Real" and "Ask for Evidence!" the marchers in the nation's capital gathered under drizzly skies at the base of the Washington Monument, a short distance from the White House.