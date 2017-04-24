Essential Politics: Looking for a win by the 100th day

Though he now calls the traditional 100-days-in-office benchmark “ridiculous," it's apparent that President Trump wants to notch a big win before it hits this week.
The White House wants lawmakers to make progress this week on a high-profile issue such as healthcare or tax reform — or at least avoid the disruption and embarrassment of a federal government shutdown Friday, the day before Trump’s 100th day.
The House and Senate return today after a two-week recess and are facing a deadline to pass a bill to fund the government before much of it shuts down Friday.
Trump has demanded the spending measure include $5 billion to begin building a massive wall along the border with Mexico and expand enforcement of immigration laws, but administration officials gave seemingly contradictory opinions Sunday on whether he'll really insist that funding be included.
Trump also tried to pressure House and Senate Democrats into complying with the GOP on a healthcare bill by renewing a threat to withhold the insurance subsidies millions of Americans use to help pay for insurance. Noam N. Levey has the story on why a healthcare compromise, even within the Republican Party, is unlikely this week.
ATTORNEY GENERAL VS. ATTORNEY GENERAL
U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions on Sunday knocked down criticism from California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra that a federal immigration crackdown is "reckless," and accused state officials of jeopardizing public safety with so-called sanctuary city policies that restrict local authorities from enforcing federal immigration laws.
Sessions and Becerra appeared separately on ABC’s "This Week" Sunday after Becerra said federal threats to withhold funds from those states and cities undermine public safety.
The state's top law enforcement official wasn't the only one swinging back at the threat: California Senate leader Kevin de León said Trump's law enforcement policy is based on "principles of white supremacy."
Meanwhile, Joseph Tanfani examined the difficulties that go into increasing deportation of immigrants here illegally, including hiring and paying for the thousands of new immigration officials the president wants.
WHO’S RUNNING THE RUSSIA PROBE?
If confirmed by the Senate tonight, Rod J. Rosenstein is will take over the FBI inquiry into whether President Trump's current or former aides colluded with Russian intelligence to interfere with last year's election.
Tanfani has the story on Rosenstein, would-be deputy to an attorney general who's recused himself from the investigation, and will ultimately decide whether to file criminal charges, drop the case entirely, or to hand it off to an independent counsel.
RESISTANCE FERVOR
Trump's election has mobilized thousands of first-time activists in a do-it-yourself movement like nothing seen on the political left in years.
Lisa Mascaro takes a look at the grass-roots movement whose bountiful energy and early successes stunned even Democratic Party officials, drawing comparisons to the tea party movement that transformed the GOP after President Obama's election.
THE SCIENCE MARCH
Scientists and their supporters took to the streets of Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and other cities around the world Saturday to voice their worries that fact-based research will be diminished under the Trump administration.
Waving signs with slogans like "Science is Real" and "Ask for Evidence!" the marchers in the nation's capital gathered under drizzly skies at the base of the Washington Monument, a short distance from the White House.
Thousands joined the Los Angeles march and there were more than 40 science marches in California alone.
WAITING ON FEINSTEIN
Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Thursday that she is waiting for some family health issues to be resolved before she announces whether she'll run for another term in 2018, but she indicated that an answer could be coming soon.
"The time is coming, be assured. I've had reasons for waiting, and so once those problems are solved, I'll let you know," Feinstein said.
ALL ABOUT THE 34TH DISTRICT RUNOFF
In case you've forgotten, there's a runoff for L.A.'s 34th Congressional District in just six weeks. Christine Mai-Duc has a primer with everything you need to know on the race.
In the crowded April 4 primary, the 24 candidates spent an average of $68 per vote. Most of that money was spent in a mad dash during the last three weeks of the campaign. Taxpayers paid about $1.3 million to hold the election in which less than 43,000 people voted.
THE TAX MAN COMETH
In Sacramento, all eyes this month have been on the daily reports of income taxes paid by millions of Californians — a precursor to next month's big state budget negotiations.
In his column, John Myers looks at how the final tally might lead lawmakers to rethink government spending over the long haul. And there's this fun fact: Californians paid more in income taxes last week than the state of New Mexico spends in an entire year from its general fund.
TOWN HALL UPDATE
Dozens of members of California's congressional delegation held town halls across the Golden State during the final week of the April recess.
Feinstein faced a largely friendly San Francisco and Los Angeles crowd at two town halls last week, though the crowd in Los Angeles kept trying to push her to a more progressive stance.
Feinstein managed to keep her typical pragmatic, centrist poise though, telling the at-times rambunctious crowd she opposes the president but will work with Republicans when possible.
Fellow Democrat Sen. Kamala Harris held her first town hall Friday and the state's junior senator faced a largely friendly crowd.
Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro) also faced a gentler crowd while Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) trolled the president on Twitter about his crowd.
And this week's California Politics Podcast looks at the political impact of the town halls.
TODAY'S ESSENTIALS
— Will environmental activist and mega political donor Tom Steyer make a run for governor? Keep waiting for that answer.
— Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who came in second in the race for the GOP presidential nomination last year, was raising money and courting prominent Republicans in Orange County last week.
— The state Fair Political Practices Commission launched a new database that makes it easier to see which California elected state officials are asking special interests to donate millions of dollars a year to their favorite charities.
— The California Legislature is considering a creative way to fund early childhood education: imposing a tax on companies that do business with California's prison systems.
