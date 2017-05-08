Essential Politics: Trouble ahead for Republicans who voted for the healthcare bill

I’m Christina Bellantoni, returning from maternity leave and grateful to Sarah D. Wire, who covers the California congressional delegation, for covering this newsletter for the last few months.

It has been interesting, to say the least, to observe the opening months of the Trump administration while away from the newsroom. From the outside looking in, it seems California has approached the business of opposing the president with gusto, and Democrats are suddenly feeling confident again.

With that deep thought, welcome to the Monday edition of Essential Politics.

One big question is how the healthcare vote might follow lawmakers home over recess. Will there be a repeat of the town hall showdowns that plagued Democrats in 2009 and 2010? Our team will be watching, and covering any California happenings on our Essential Politics news feed and what’s going on nationally at Essential Washington.

Locally, the Los Angeles City Council on a 10-0 vote passed a resolution asking Congress to investigate whether President Trump violated the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause or committed any other high crimes and misdemeanors that could lead to impeachment.

THE DECIDING VOTE

Any House Republican who supported the American Health Care Act before Congress left town last week could well be painted as the deciding vote given the razor-thin margin it passed the chamber. That may just be the line of attack coming from Democrats eager to wrest back control in 2018.

All 14 of California’s Republicans joined their GOP colleagues to pass the bill, and Wire reports that Democrats are already planning how to use the vote against the seven most vulnerable members of the delegation. She details how some Californians were headed home right after the vote, while others went to the White House to celebrate alongside President Trump.

The vote prompted some political analysts to shift four Republican-held seats in California toward Democrats, an early warning of potential fallout.

Cathleen Decker examined over the weekend how healthcare votes historically have contributed to shifts in congressional power, and what might be ahead in the upcoming special elections and beyond.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, whom some have urged to primary Trump in 2020, called the healthcare bill "woefully inadequate" during a book-tour stop, Seema Mehta reports from the Nixon Library.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders swung through Beverly Hills this weekend, accepting an award from nonprofit Consumer Watchdog on Saturday. He also spoke at the sold-out Saban Theatre on Sunday, telling a crowd of more than 1,500 people that the House GOP bill to repeal Obamacare "is never going to pass" the Senate, Christine Mai-Duc reports.

Want to see how your lawmaker voted? Try out our searchable database.

McCARTHY DRAWS A CHALLENGER

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) has an unexpected challenger from the right. Republican Joe Aleman says the healthcare bill is an "injustice" and told Wire he is mounting the campaign because the bill protects the wealthy over the poor. He has not yet opened a campaign committee, but has a website.

STATE PARTY RACE GETS EMOTIONAL

Eric Bauman, a top contender to be the next chair of the California Democratic Party, sent out a shocking email to party members Sunday saying that he had been targeted by false rumors that he had been "engaging in inappropriate behavior with 14 and 16 year old boys."

Phil Willon talked to Bauman about why he chose to speak out. He said at least four party delegates told his campaign workers that they heard the rumors, which he dismissed as "despicable lies."

ARE STATE LEGISLATORS BEING PULLED TO THE LEFT?

The surge of liberal activism that started after the 2016 presidential election appears to have some staying power, and in California, the ripple effects go beyond heightened interest in national politics. Newly invigorated Democrats are turning their attention to Sacramento, Melanie Mason reports, in an effort to pressure sitting legislators to embrace more progressive policies such as single-payer healthcare.