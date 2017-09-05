Essential Politics: Trump's 'Dreamers' decision will likely put more pressure on Congress

Can Congress come up with a solution by next March for the 800,000 immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children?

That’s effectively the question President Trump may pose by leaving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program intact for six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the so-called Dreamers. Of course, that’s what aides were telling us Monday, stressing it was a tentative decision.

Either way, the issue puts even more pressure on Congress, with a deadline in a midterm election year to boot.

Lawmakers return to Washington with one of the fullest agendas of the modern era, and little time to accomplish the necessities such as funding the government and increasing the debt ceiling.

This all comes amid the specter of a conflict over nuclear weapons. Sunday’s drama in North Korea represented a new reality for Trump, Cathy Decker writes, with a huge foreign policy test and a Texas-sized crisis at home.

’DREAMERS’ WAITING

As we reported Monday, it was unclear whether Trump will firmly commit to ending the DACA program after six months, begin allowing existing work permits to expire or simply revisit the matter at that time.

In anticipation of the president’s announcement, two California Republicans reached out to House Speaker Paul Ryan last week to ask he get started with a congressional fix. It’s no accident they are being aggressive on the issue, since their districts have high minority populations.

We’ll have more on the vulnerable California Republicans in the coming weeks, and subscribers to this newsletter will get our new midterms project before anyone else.

Sarah Wire revealed in a piece this weekend how some lawmakers in the California delegation have relatives who could face deportation, making Trump’s move even more personal.

We're tracking it all as it happens, so join us on our Essential Washington news feed.

LIGHTNING ROUND

On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey will sit in a courtroom facing bribery charges, the first case against a sitting U.S. senator in nearly a decade.

Read President Obama’s letter to Trump as he left the White House.

Trump went back to Texas and also surveyed Harvey damage in Louisiana.

More staff have left the White House. Can’t keep the musical chairs straight? We’ve got a detailed graphic so you don’t have to.

As the federal government has its Obamacare standoff, some states are making it work.

Smoke was spotted coming from the Russian consulate in San Francisco last week.

SCRAMBLE IN SACRAMENTO

Sacramento’s biannual "suspense file" drama, where hundreds of bills that were kept in limbo for months are either passed or killed in a matter of minutes, has reshaped the political debates to come as the Legislature winds toward adjournment on Sept. 15. Here are some of the highlights.

-- Lawmakers shelved a proposal that would have studied police shootings across California.

-- A proposal to clamp down on offshore drilling in California stalled on Friday. The legislation, Senate Bill 188, would have prevented new infrastructure, such as pipelines or piers, from being built along the coast. It was opposed by the oil industry and labor groups.

-- Last call will stay at 2 a.m. across California, as lawmakers squashed a bill to allow bars to stay open an additional two hours.

-- Senate leader Kevin de León’s push to phase out fossil fuels for electricity took another step forward. The legislation, Senate Bill 100, is heading for a vote on the Assembly floor. It also received a nod from actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio.