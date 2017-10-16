Essential Politics: Get ready, California. The Democrats are about to fight for the soul of the party

California politics just got a lot more interesting.

ALL EYES ON SENATE RACE

Maybe Sen. Dianne Feinstein was hoping her reelection announcement last week would scare away potential challengers, but she appears to have no such luck. As Seema Mehta and Melanie Mason report, state Sen. Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) is in. With a video outlining his biography and a message to supporters, the Senate pro tem positioned himself to be the voice to challenge President Trump.

And the fact De León’s even able to broach the idea against such a seasoned Senate veteran is partly because the state’s restive liberal base views Feinstein as too measured and bipartisan, traits Feinstein has long been proud of, as Mehta reported.

He might not be alone among prominent Democrats jumping in. Tom Steyer said Sunday he's considering a bid.

With the senate leader and the billionaire activist at her heels, Feinstein finds herself in the unlikely position of a Democratic stalwart forced to fend off salvos from those in her own party at a time when California is in a feverish political moment.

The move has been in the works for a while, though De León was mum about his plans Thursday night at a housing forum in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ro Khanna is making a vocal case for a progressive challenger to take on Feinstein, an unusually bold declaration for a freshman lawmaker.

Practically, the news means fundraising over the next quarter will be critical. It also suggests that the crowded gubernatorial campaign, which Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom still dominates in terms of money and public opinion, could fly under the radar for a bit.

Feinstein loyalists have not been shy about linking a competitive primary in a state where Democrats dominate to distracting the party from the real prize: control of the U.S. House after the 2018 midterms.

We'll be covering this all closely in real time on our Essential Politics news feed on California politics.

NATIONAL POLITICS LIGHTNING ROUND

Back in Washington, golf was on the president’s agenda. And his secretary of State got a little graphic. Here’s a quick look at what you may have missed.

-- Rex Tillerson said on television that he is, indeed, "fully intact."

-- Evan Halper reports that coal country is finding little relief in Trump’s actions

-- At a Koch donor summit, Vice President Mike Pence promised tax reform, and Sen. Ted Cruz warned of a midterm “bloodbath” if Congress fails.

-- Cathy Decker looks at the Virginia gubernatorial campaign ahead of next month’s vote.

-- Steve Bannon, touting his “war” on the GOP, credits the recent Alabama election with pulling Trump rightward.

Get the latest about what’s happening in the nation’s capital on Essential Washington.

WHAT WOULD YOU ASK NANCY PELOSI?

Wednesday night I will sit down with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at The Times Summit with the Berggruen Institute. We’ll ask some questions from readers. You can submit them to me here.

After the Pelosi discussion, Sacramento bureau chief John Myers will have a conversation with state Sen. Robert Hertzberg, GOP strategist Luis Alvarado, Gary L. Toebben of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, UCLA professor Lynn Vavreck and Alma Hernandez, executive director of SEIU California about the view from the state.