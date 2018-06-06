California primary results portend a general election with national themes

A few things are likely: President Trump will crow about his endorsement of Cox as the thing that sent him over the top. (And history may prove him right.) Democrats will say they are united behind Newsom, the lieutenant governor who has had his eye on this prize for years. (Antonio Villaraigosa, at least 400,000 votes behind Cox with nearly 60% of precincts reporting results, made that point when endorsing Newsom swiftly Tuesday night.) Republicans, fueled by a victory in removing a state senator from office as punishment for his vote for higher gas taxes, surely are relieved they will have a GOP standard-bearer at the top of the ticket this fall when crucial U.S. House races are decided.