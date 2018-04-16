Feinstein war chest tops $10 million while Kevin de Leon struggles to keep pace

Preventing Sen. Dianne Feinstein from getting the state Democratic Party's endorsement was challenger Kevin de León's biggest political coup so far.
But that hasn't translated into the kind of cash a relatively unknown Senate candidate like De León needs to take on a fundraising juggernaut like Feinstein.
Feinstein raised $1.3 million in the first three months of the year, bringing her war chest to just over $10 million as California's U.S. Senate race begins in earnest.
De León, the best known of the more than 30 people who will appear with Feinstein on the June primary ballot, raised just $575,991 in that same time, bringing his cash on hand to $672,331.
De León preventing California's senior Senator from securing the state party's nomination in February brought a rash of negative headlines for Feinstein, but didn't lead to the flood of donations he was likely hoping for.
De León's campaign manager Courtni Pugh dismissed the gap in a statement.
"Kevin isn't running to outraise or outspend his opponent, who happens to be one of the wealthiest members of Congress," Pugh said. "He's running because the status quo in Washington, D.C., isn't advocating on behalf of everyday Californians, and that needs to change."
As she seeks a fifth full term in the Senate, Feinstein is facing several challengers from her left who have been critical of her willingness to work with President Trump, especially at a time when California has positioned itself as the bulwark against his policies.
Feinstein is one of the wealthiest members of Congress, and she's already loaned $5 million to her campaign. The bulk of her fundraising so far this year has been from individuals.
