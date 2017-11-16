Most California GOP House members vote to pass tax bill, with some hoping the Senate will fix it

Most California Republicans joined House colleagues Thursday to approve a tax overhaul expected to have broad negative effects on Californians’ taxes. Several said they supported the bill because they think the Senate will make it better.

Republican Reps. Darrell Issa of Vista, Tom McClintock of Elk Grove and Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa joined Democrats in opposing the bill, saying they couldn’t vote for a bill that raised taxes on Californians.

Voting for the bill in hopes that the Senate’s tax bill will improve the plan is a tactic House Republicans tried last spring when vulnerable Republicans nervous about an unpopular effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act voted for the bill. But the Senate never mustered enough support to pass its own bill.

The Senate tax bill contains even deeper cuts to the state and local tax breaks, but maintains the mortgage interest deduction at its current level. It also repeals the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, a move that could further complicate things for California members who represent districts with a lot of Obamacare enrollees.

“I don’t know if they’re going to make it better, but we’ll see,” Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) said before the vote. “There are some things in the Senate bill I like; there are some things in there that I don’t like.”

Knight is among the 10 Republicans that Democrats are targeting in next year’s election, and many members can expect to hear about their vote over and over during the campaign.

Some in the California delegation are hoping the final result will be palatable enough for voters back home who would lose thousands of dollars’ worth of popular tax deductions. The House bill tightens the mortgage interest and state and local tax breaks, which are used widely in California.

Members have been hit with negative ads, calls from voters and protests at their offices, but public reaction to the tax bill has been muted compared to the outpouring of opposition over the attempt to end the Affordable Care Act last spring. Much of the tax opposition has come from interest groups advocating for provisions that affect their industry, like home builders or the real estate industry, and Democratic officials who have warned vulnerable GOP members their tax votes will be used against them in next year’s midterm election.

Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Corona) jabbed repeatedly at the call button on a House elevator as he told The Times on Wednesday that they will “keep moving in the right direction. I think the bill will continue to be improved.” But he stood with House leadership in a news conference after the vote.

“It’s not the final outcome on it. We still have a ways to go,” Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) said. “The all important final vote on the conference bill will be where the rubber meets the road.”

Issa (R-Vista) said before the bill passed that he couldn’t support it, and that advancing a bad bill wasn’t going to make it any better. Issa is considered one of the most vulnerable members of Congress in the 2018 election.

After pushing colleagues for changes all week, McClintock decided Thursday morning to vote no. It’s the first major vote he's taken since Democrats added his district to their target list this month.

“I knew this morning when we could not get a commitment to protect all taxpayers,” McClintock said. “I made a pledge not to raise taxes. This bill raises taxes on a significant number of my constituents and Californians disproportionate to the population.”

The bill was enthusiastically supported by several Republican members whose more rural districts wouldn’t be as affected by the reduction to the mortgage interest or state and local tax deductions.

“My district is very different, obviously, than the rest of California,” Central Valley Rep. David Valadao said. “My situation is different than what is going on in San Francisco and the coast. Overall for my constituents this is actually a really good piece of legislation.”

