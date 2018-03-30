Lawmakers again take aim at California's tight lid on police shooting investigations

The latest legislation, which has been planned for months, has taken on new urgency since the March 18 killing of 23-year-old Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Buchen said. Clark's death has sparked daily protests in the capital city after police shot him in his grandmother's backyard during a vandalism investigation while he was unarmed and carrying a cellphone. Under current law, the Sacramento Police Department investigation won't become public except through any potential criminal prosecution of the officers or civil litigation against the city.