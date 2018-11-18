California's campaign season goes extra innings when it comes to some unsigned absentee ballot envelopes

“In the absence of a direct mandate to reject a vote-by-mail ballot if submitted after 5 p.m. on the eighth day after the election ... our recommendation is for a county elections official to accept an Unsigned Ballot Statement up to the point in time where it would interfere with the duties of completing the county’s official canvass,” wrote Steve Reyes, Padilla’s chief counsel. The phrase “the point in time where it would interfere” is, as you might expect, not defined.