No matter how Californians feel about daylight saving time, Proposition 7 promises to do precisely nothing

Fifty-two years ago, the federal government took action to limit what a California legislative analysis noted was decades of state and local rules, “a hodgepodge of time observances, and no agreement about when to change clocks.” The 1966 law said a state could stay on standard time — and Arizona and Hawaii selected that option — but didn’t give permission to have daylight saving time year-round. Proposition 7 is an attempt by lawmakers to have a plan in place should Congress ever change its mind.