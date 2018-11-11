Even with some very close races left to decide in California, a recount of ballots is rare

The Yee-Pérez contest led to the enactment of a state law that allows the governor to order a state-funded recount in similarly close races that affect all Californians. Even so, there remains no mandate for a recount in a close race. The week ended with several legislative and congressional races separated by very small margins. The candidates who come out on the short end of the final count won’t be able to rely on automatic review: They’ll have to make a decision based on their gut and their bank account.