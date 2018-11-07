With Gavin Newsom as governor, California's battle with Trump intensifies

“For those who have national ambitions, it’s very tempting to fall into [partisanship]. And unfortunately, I think if Gavin does, I think he will not be the effective governor that he could otherwise be,” Olsen said. “To be an effective governor for the state of California at this time in history is directly opposed to being able to play into what unfortunately is advancing leaders today on a national scale, and that’s screaming and attacking and hating the other side.”