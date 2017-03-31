Immunity deals, primary threats, and it's only Week 10

A former senior White House official is seeking immunity from prosecution.

The president is threatening to mount primary challenges against conservative Republicans who defy him.

And yet another campaign promise — this one on trade — appears to be dwindling out of sight.

It’s hard to believe amid all the turmoil, but President Trump has been in office for only 70 days; 95% of his term is still ahead.

Good afternoon, I'm David Lauter, Washington bureau chief. Welcome to the Friday edition of our Essential Politics newsletter, in which we look at the events of the week in Washington and elsewhere in national politics and highlight some particularly insightful stories.

FLUNKING THE SMELL TEST

When House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) showed up at the White House last week declaring that he urgently needed to brief the president on new evidence indicating that some transition aides might have improperly been subject to surveillance, questions abounded.

One question, however, seemed easily dismissed by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The suggestion by reporters that Nunes’ source might have been someone at the White House “doesn’t really pass the smell test,” he said. “It doesn’t really seem to make a ton of sense.”

Indeed.

The caper didn’t make much sense, and it didn’t pass anyone’s smell test. And now that White House aides have been identified as having set it up — primarily two lawyers at the National Security Council, one of whom used to work for Nunes’ committee — the administration finds itself in even more trouble.

Spicer inadvertently identified the problem last week when he tried to brush aside the suggestion that Nunes was acting at the behest of the White House.

“I don’t know why he would come in to brief the president on something that we gave him,” he said.

The ranking Democrat on the intelligence committee, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), supplied the most obvious answer: White House aides, he suggested Thursday, were “laundering information” and trying to “hide the origin of the materials.”

Nunes heads a committee that is tasked, in part, with investigating whether anyone close to Trump colluded with Russian officials in their efforts to influence the 2016 election.

He now faces accusations even from some fellow Republicans that he has compromised himself by working hand-in-hand with the White House he’s supposed to be probing. And the White House now appears to have been trying surreptitiously to influence the House investigation.

All that, seemingly in order to provide some backing, however tangential, for Trump’s insistent belief that President Obama, or people working for him, had spied on him.

Whether the documents that Nunes says he saw actually show any impropriety remains unclear. White House officials on Thursday said they would allow Democratic lawmakers to see the documents, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

Nunes initially implied that the intelligence reports showed that aides to Trump had been swept up by U.S. intelligence surveillance during the transition. The surveillance was legal, but “troubling,” he said. He also suggested that the names of some of the transition officials might have improperly been “unmasked.”

He later partially backed away from both of those assertions. Most, maybe all, of the intelligence reports may simply show foreign officials — ambassadors and others — talking about Trump aides, officials say. And Nunes now says that he could discern which transition officials the reports referred to, but has waffled on whether any of their names were disclosed.

If any of the intelligence reports did involve improper unmasking of names, that could be evidence that the rules designed to protect Americans from foreign intelligence surveillance need toughening.

But much to the chagrin of White House officials, that discussion has largely been overshadowed by the appearance that Trump aides tried to use Nunes to covertly influence the House investigation.

Meantime, the House investigation, itself, has been stalemated by a week of partisan wrangling. Nunes and Schiff met Thursday in an effort to get the process back on track. Whether that can happen remains to be seen.

By contrast, leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and the vice-chair Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), devoted much of a news conference on Wednesday to stressing the bipartisan nature of their work, David Cloud wrote. They’re also moving much more slowly.

Both committees apparently have been approached by the lawyer for retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security advisor, asking about a possible deal in which he would get immunity from prosecution in return for his testimony.

So far, neither committee has taken Flynn up on that offer, as Schiff made clear in a statement on Friday in which he said it was a “grave and momentous step” for a former national security advisor to ask for immunity. There is still “much work and many more witnesses and documents to obtain” before considering immunity requests, he wrote.

This graphic helps chart some of the links among people who have figured in the Russia story to date.

THE FISSURE IN THE GOP

They helped drive John Boehner from the speaker’s chair and have bedeviled GOP leaders for six years. Now, the House Freedom Caucus is once again feeling empowered, Lisa Mascaro wrote.

That has gotten Trump’s ire up, and he lashed out at Freedom Caucus members in a tweet on Thursday, suggesting that he might try to back primary challengers against some of them in 2018.

Even Franklin D. Roosevelt at the height of his political power failed when trying to unseat members of Congress from his own party who opposed him. From a president whose approval rating remains stuck at about 40%, the threat was audacious, but not noticeably intimidating, Mike Memoli reported.