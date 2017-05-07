Accused of mismanagement, California's tax collection agency 'is in complete disarray,' officials say

Reeling from allegations of financial blunders, nepotism and improper use of civil servants for political benefit, California’s tax collection board agency finds itself temporarily stripped of its power as it awaits the possibility of the biggest overhaul in its 138-year history.

Scathing audits and reports have state officials wondering whether the state Board of Equalization should remain as the only elected tax board in the nation.

“The organization is in complete disarray, and California taxpayers deserve better,” said Assemblyman Phil Ting, a former assessor-recorder of San Francisco. “We have to take a hard look at them and look at serious structural reform.”

The turmoil at the agency reached a boiling point April 13 when Gov. Jerry Brown signaled he had seen enough finger-pointing. Brown took away the board’s power to hire and approve contracts, and requested that state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra launch an investigation of the many “serious problems” identified in a recent Department of Finance audit.

"The report uncovered issues of inappropriate interference by the board that undermines its ability to carry out its core mission: the collection and administration of sales and use taxes and other revenues," Brown wrote in a letter to Becerra.

The five-member Board of Equalization oversees 30 tax and fee programs, including sales, use and property taxes that bring the state $60.5 billion annually — about 30% of all state revenue.

Though the agency is supposed to have 4,800 employees, there are 600 vacancies, including important administrative positions such as chief legal counsel, which is being handled by an acting counsel.

The board consists of four members elected by geographical districts — each with nine million residents — and the state controller, currently Betty Yee, who serves in the fifth seat as an ex-officio member.

Even the building the agency was based in has spent years in disrepair. The elected board members once had main offices on the 23rd floor of the Board of Equalization headquarters in Sacramento, but they were moved out in 2007 to make room for repair work amid safety concerns. The high-rise has a history of toxic mold, dodgy elevators, leaky pipes and shedding parts that include a glass panel that fell eight floors onto the sidewalk below. Officials estimate $40 million in repairs are needed.

In one sign of the board’s division, the members are now scattered among five buildings in the capital.

The departure of the board members from a building where 1,800 of the agency’s workers remain has also been a point of controversy. There are currently nine lawsuits against the Board of Equalization by employees who have remained in the dilapidated headquarters. Those legal challenges and lawsuits settled with 30 other plaintiffs allege the building is making workers sick and is a health and safety risk, according to Anthony M. Perez Jr., an attorney for employees who have sued.

The state says the building is safe. Perez said that claim is wrong and hypocritical.

“When the BOE Board members became aware of the mold, they high-tailed it out of the headquarters building to a safe working environment,” Perez said in one of the lawsuits.

Perez added that the rank-and-file staff was further angered in 2015 when then-Board Chairman Jerome Horton had his new office fitted with more than $118,000 in designer furniture, as first reported by the Sacramento Bee.

Others who disagree with Horton’s decision include fellow board member Yee.

“I wouldn’t have done it,” she said of the furnishings. “I would have considered it an inappropriate use of public resources.”

The same year, an audit by the state controller found that the board misallocated money — $47.8 million — to the state general fund that should’ve gone to other agencies. The board also failed to collect $1.5 million in debts that year, the audit found.

This month’s Department of Finance audit was a follow-up to the 2015 report and found the board still “had difficulty providing complete and accurate documentation” in response to basic financial inquiries and could not consistently explain why money was misdirected.

Horton, a Democrat from Inglewood, and current Board Chairwoman Diane Harkey, a Republican from Dana Point, are facing heat from the report, which questioned conferences held in their districts staffed in part with employees from the other offices.

The report said employees were reassigned from the tax auditing positions to supplement the district staffs of board members in a way that violated state rules requiring notification and approval by managers.

“Certain board member practices have intervened in administrative activities and created inconsistencies in operations,” the report said.

Although each board member receives dedicated staff and $1.5-million office budgets, the report found some board members routinely supplement their staff, taking employees whose jobs were to collect taxes and transferring them from the main office to help board members reach out to constituents.

For example, a conference last November in Harkey’s district called “Connecting Women to Power” brought in 98 board employees usually assigned to tax audit and compliance work, whose monthly salaries range from $2,384 to $8,450. The employees performed duties including “registration, parking lot duty, and break area facilitation,” the report said, adding the redirection was requested by someone on Harkey’s staff.

Yee and others said the conferences held by other board members are improper because they are promotion tools used to elevate their profiles with constituents.

Harkey denies that she was involved in redirecting staff to promotional activities. A former legislator, she had just taken office with the board when she said she was told by the administration that she could pick from a list of outreach activities done in the past that were aimed at educating the public about taxes and fees.

She said the staging of the conference in Escondido was an issue handled by administration staff.

“I’m not in charge of those people,” she said in an interview with The Times. “Once I found out that this was falling in my lap and there was something wrong, I decided we’re not doing it again.”

David Gau, the board’s executive director, confirmed to a legislative panel on April 20 that some board members have tried to have staff and resources reassigned without asking for approval from his office, which they are required to do.