From wiretap accusations to travel ban 2.0, here's what Trump did this week

As the saying goes, time is an infinite loop. There’s no better proof of that than Donald Trump’s early presidency, where week seven has already brought what feels like a lifetime of nonstop news. Here’s your recap:
Last weekend
- Missed the drama of Watergate? Trump’s got you covered. Without citing any evidence, the president accused his predecessor Barack Obama of ordering wiretaps on him during the election. Trump equated it to Nixon’s infamous scandal of the early 1970s.
- In turn, FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department to publicly reject Trump’s claims. And a spokesperson for Obama called the allegations false.
- On another matter, it turns out Trump won't require Keystone XL pipeline to use American steel.
Monday, March 6
- Travel ban 2.0 was unveiled. One major difference is that Iraq was removed from the list, leaving six countries affected: Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Libya. The order will go into effect March 16.
- House Republicans released their plan for an Affordable Care Act replacement. Among the revisions in the new ACA, which has replaced “Affordable” with “American,” is a drastic cut of the federal funding for Medicaid that allowed 31 states to provide healthcare for millions.
- The Supreme Court put off a ruling on transgender students’ rights. The court instead asked an appeals court in Virginia to reconsider the case of Gavin Grimm – a transgender boy who sued his school district, alleging sexual discrimination.
- In other news, Ben Carson referred to slaves as immigrants during his first day on the job as secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
Tuesday, March 7
- Wikileaks published thousands of documents reportedly taken from the Central Intelligence Agency's Center for Cyber Intelligence. The documents expose details of America's cyber-espionage efforts.
