Politics

Tracking Trump's first 100 days as president: Here's what happened today

and Contact Reporter

Week three of President Donald Trump’s presidency has only just begun, and it’s already packed full of notable moments. We’ll try to help you keep track of the major events:

Last weekend

  • Trump has feelings about California. Calling the state and its efforts to declare itself a sanctuary city “out of control,” the President said, “If we have to, we’ll defund.”
  • More airport commotion. Backers and opponents of Trump’s travel ban held competing rallies at Los Angeles International Airport. And in Boston, several of those previously detained under Trump’s travel ban arrived at Logan International Airport to cheers of family and supporters.

Travel ban overview

Speaking of the widely discussed travel ban, here’s a timeline of how that policy has changed over the past 48 hours and counting:

Monday, Feb. 6

  • Trump said “the dishonest press” had failed to report terrorist attacks in the U.S. and in Europe. But the list of 78 attacks the White House released as a follow-up to Trump’s remarks included several widely reported incidents, including the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and 2015’s attacks in San Bernardino and Paris.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

  • For the first time in U.S. history, a vice president had to be the tiebreaker in a Senate confirmation vote for a a Cabinet nomination. With Vice President Mike Pence’s vote, Betsy DeVos was confirmed as Trump’s secretary of Education.
  • First Lady Melania Trump refiled a libel lawsuit against the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail’s website. The suit originally was filed in September after the outlet reported rumors that she once had worked for an escort service. She claims she lost a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to profit off her high profile.
  • Back to that wall. Kelly, the Homeland Security secretary, said the 2,000-mile border wall won’t get built overnight. “We’re not going to build a wall everywhere all at once,” he said.
  • All news is good news? Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to Trump, said the White House will continue to refer to the media as “fake news” if the media continues to “attack” the president. "That's how unhealthy the situation is and until the media understands how wrong that attitude is, and how it hurts their credibility, we are going to continue to say, 'fake news,’” he said.

Can’t get enough? We got you covered on last week too. »

Grade the president

Now that you’re all caught up, here’s your chance to tell us what you think of Trump as we track his major moves in the first 100 days.

Grading opens every Friday and closes at the end of Monday. We’ll be posting your responses, so subscribe to our newsletter to get notified when they go up.

Send us your grade »

Questions? Comments? Send an email to colleen.shalby@latimes.com and melissa.leu@latimes.com, or tweet @cshalby and @melissaleu

ALSO:

Grade the president: Here's what you thought of Trump's second week in office

UPDATES:

6:50 p.m.: This article was updated with details about the 9th Circuit Court hearing and a Trump deputy’s comments about “fake news.”

This article was originally published at at 2:45 pm.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
61°