Tracking Trump's first 100 days as president: Here's what happened today

Week three of President Donald Trump’s presidency has only just begun, and it’s already packed full of notable moments. We’ll try to help you keep track of the major events:
Last weekend
- Trump has feelings about California. Calling the state and its efforts to declare itself a sanctuary city “out of control,” the President said, “If we have to, we’ll defund.”
- More airport commotion. Backers and opponents of Trump’s travel ban held competing rallies at Los Angeles International Airport. And in Boston, several of those previously detained under Trump’s travel ban arrived at Logan International Airport to cheers of family and supporters.
Travel ban overview
Speaking of the widely discussed travel ban, here’s a timeline of how that policy has changed over the past 48 hours and counting:
- The State Department revoked nearly 60,000 visas under Trump’s immigration ban.
- Then, Seattle Judge James Robart issued a temporary restraining order on the ban in response to lawsuits filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota. Those suits argue several points, including that the ban violates religious liberties protected under the U.S. Constitution.
- Department of Homeland Security officials suspended “any and all actions” related to Trump’s executive action and the State Department began reaccepting visas.
- The Justice Department filed a request to immediately reinstate the ban.
- That request was denied by the Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in San Francisco.
- Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly took the blame for the botched rollout of the ban and denied reports that senior White House counselor Steve Bannon asked him to preserve the ban on green card holders.
- Trump vowed to continue to fight for implementation of the ban, even if that means appealing to the Supreme Court.
- The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments Tuesday about whether to reinstate the ban and is expected to make a decision this week.
Monday, Feb. 6
-
Trump said “the dishonest press” had failed to report terrorist attacks in the U.S. and in Europe. But the list of 78 attacks the White House released as a follow-up to Trump’s remarks included several widely reported incidents, including the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and 2015’s attacks in San Bernardino and Paris.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
- For the first time in U.S. history, a vice president had to be the tiebreaker in a Senate confirmation vote for a a Cabinet nomination. With Vice President Mike Pence’s vote, Betsy DeVos was confirmed as Trump’s secretary of Education.
- First Lady Melania Trump refiled a libel lawsuit against the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail’s website. The suit originally was filed in September after the outlet reported rumors that she once had worked for an escort service. She claims she lost a “once-in-a-lifetime” chance to profit off her high profile.
- Back to that wall. Kelly, the Homeland Security secretary, said the 2,000-mile border wall won’t get built overnight. “We’re not going to build a wall everywhere all at once,” he said.
- All news is good news? Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to Trump, said the White House will continue to refer to the media as “fake news” if the media continues to “attack” the president. "That's how unhealthy the situation is and until the media understands how wrong that attitude is, and how it hurts their credibility, we are going to continue to say, 'fake news,’” he said.
