Russia investigation, climate change and business ideas: What's happened this week under Trump

Healthcare is so last week. At least, that’s what it seems like when we take a look at this week. The main headlines so far have centered on the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election. Let’s get to it:

Last weekend

A U.S.-led coalition conducted an airstrike believed to have killed more than 200 civilians in Mosul, according to an initial investigation. If the airstrike is found to be responsible for the fatalities, it would be the deadliest civilian casualty incident since the U.S. military began its involvement.

The Twitter president strikes again. He already blamed Democrats for the failure of the GOP healthcare plan. Then on Sunday, he tweeted that it was the fault of other Republicans and two influential conservative advocacy groups.

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Climate change gets put on the back burner. Trump signed an executive order that aims to dismantle Obama’s climate change policies. The move would shelve the Clean Power Plan, which requires that electricity companies reduce their emissions.

A hit to Internet privacy. The House sent a bill to Trump that repeals regulations that would require broadband companies to get explicit customer permission before using or sharing most of their personal information. Trump administration supports the measure.

A lawyer for former deputy Atty. Gen. Sally Yates is accusing the White House of trying to stop her testimony at congressional hearings about the Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The White House denied it.

Wednesday, March 29

Trump’s poll numbers are low. Historically low, actually. But his supporters think it’s too soon to judge.

Remember last week when Ivanka Trump got an office in the West Wing, but wasn’t technically an employee of the White House? Well, now she is, just without the paycheck.

The news came the day of a women’s empowerment panel at the White House. Trump said a few words and made some news and raised a few eyebrows when he asked if anyone had heard of Susan B. Anthony. Roll back the tape though; it sounds like a joke.

Seattle is suing Trump over his threat to withhold federal funds from so-called sanctuary cities.

Can’t get enough? We've got you covered for all of Trump's first 100 days. » »

Grade the president

Now that you’re all caught up, here’s your chance to tell us what you think of Trump as we track his major moves in the first 100 days.