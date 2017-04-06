If you're struggling to keep up with all things Trump, you're not alone. This is week 11

Spoiler alert: There’s no end to the news. If you’re struggling to keep up with it all, you’re not alone. To get you caught up:
Last weekend
- The GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare may have collapsed, but the fight over healthcare isn’t done. President Trump is threatening to cut a deal with Democrats if conservatives won’t back his plans.
Monday, April 3
- Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, was approved by a Senate panel. He’s just one more vote away from taking a seat on the high court. That is, unless Democrats have anything to say about it. They officially have enough votes to filibuster, though it might not do any good if Republicans go for the “nuclear option.” Here’s a quick breakdown.
- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi met with Trump, who had a lot of positive things to say. The meeting kicked off several visits from foreign leaders this week.
Tuesday, April 4
- Leave it to the Trump administration to blame it on Obama. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer faulted Obama for the deadly gas attack in Syria. Trump called the attack “reprehensible.”
- The healthcare debate continues. The White House and House Republicans are trying for a do-over, but things aren’t looking good.
- Mark your calendars. A federal appeals court will hold a hearing May 15 in Seattle to decide whether to uphold a nationwide injunction against Trump’s revised travel ban.
- Trump’s nominee for the Securities and Exchange Commission got the green light from a Senate panel. That means Wall Street attorney Jay Clayton, who has some potential conflicts of interest, will likely head the agency that oversees Wall Street and the financial markets.
- The beginning of #HoldTheFloor: Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley spoke for more than 15 hours overnight and into Wednesday morning to protest Gorsuch’s nomination. He gave one of the top 10 longest speeches in Senate history, his office said.
- Obama’s national security advisor Susan Rice denied any allegations that she “unmasked” anyone or improperly sought the names of Trump associates referred to in intelligence reports. She did make requests but only “to do our jobs in the national security realm” and not for “political purposes.”
Wednesday, April 5
- You’re fired. Well, not really. Trump removed his controversial chief strategist Stephen Bannon from the National Security Council. The White House downplayed the move.
- So much for a “big, beautiful wall.” Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told a Senate committee that a wall across the entire border of Mexico probably won’t happen.
- Trump accused Rice of committing a crime when she asked government analysts to disclose the names of Trump associates documented in intelligence reports.
- The White House welcomed another world leader: King Abdullah of Jordan.
- U.S. strikes back? United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley hinted at U.S. action on the gas attack in Syria. Trump, however, didn’t offer any concrete response to Syria’s apparent use of chemical weapons. He just said it “crossed many, many lines” for him.
Thursday, April 6
- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is stepping aside from the Russia probe amid ethical accusations that he may have disclosed classified information.
- The Senate went nuclear. Republicans invoked the “nuclear option” to overcome Democrats’ filibuster on Gorsuch. Learn more about it here.
- Trump is considering a military strike against Syrian President Bashar Assad's government after a poison gas attack left more than 70 people dead. Trump will discuss the options with members of his National Security Council at Mar-a-Lago.
