Trump kicks off a comparatively calm Week 8. How long will that last?

Not to jinx anything here, but the start of President Trump’s eighth week in office has been remarkably more calm than the start of his previous seven. Now that we’re past the halfway mark of his first 100 days, we all could use a reprieve. Enjoy it while it lasts:

Last weekend

U.S. Atty. Preet Bharara of New York was fired after refusing Jeff Sessions’ request that he resign. Bharara said he had been previously assured by Trump and Sessions that although he was an Obama administration appointee, his job would be safe.

A California man was arrested for jumping the fence at the White House. Trump was inside at the time.

More members of Congress, including Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), are calling on Trump to provide evidence of his unsubstantiated claims that President Obama wiretapped his phones.

Monday, March 13

When asked about Trump’s wiretap claims, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway gave us a head-scratcher when she spoke about surveillance tactics and referred to the watchful eyes of microwaves. “There was an article this week that talked about how you can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways. And microwaves that turn into cameras, et cetera,” she said in an interview with New Jersey newspaper the Bergen Record.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that under House Republicans’ Obamacare replacement plan, 14 million people would lose healthcare coverage by next year and a total of 24 million by 2026. The White House disagrees.

California joined six other states – Washington, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York and Oregon – in a lawsuit against Trump’s travel ban. Hawaii has filed a separate suit. The ban is set to go into effect Thursday.

