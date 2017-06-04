His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, June 4
President Trump tweeted about:
- What he perceived as the need for society to "stop being politically correct" and "get smart" in the wake of a terror attack in London
- Derision toward London's mayor for attempting to reassure the public after the attack took place
- His disdain for the U.S. gun debate upon observing that the London attackers used other types of weapons
Trump did not tweet about:
- Reports that he'll this week launch a major push for a $1-trillion infrastructure plan, which he's expected to kick off tomorrow with an announcement on privatizing the nation's air traffic control system
- Former FBI Director James B. Comey's highly anticipated appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee set for Thursday