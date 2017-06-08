His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, June 8
President Trump tweeted about:
Nothing. It was just the third day since his inauguration that his Twitter account showed no activity.
Trump's uncharacteristic silence came as former FBI Director James B. Comey appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee for an explosive hearing in which he said he believed Trump fired him to impede the FBI’s Russia investigation.
Trump spent the day in Washington, where he spoke before a gathering of evangelical conservatives before hosting U.S. mayors and governors at the White House for a summit on infrastructure.