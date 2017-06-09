Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Friday, June 9

President Trump flips through environmental impact statements while speaking about infrastructure investment and deregulation at the Department of Transportation in Washington on Friday, June 9, 2017. (Michael Reynolds / EPA)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • His response to former FBI Director James B. Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee
  • His gratitude toward Fox News' "Fox & Friends" for its "great reporting"
  • His congratulations to House Republicans for voting to repeal Dodd-Frank reforms
  • His appearances earlier in the week at a gathering of evangelical conservatives, a White House infrastructure summit and an Ohio event aimed at pushing his infrastructure investment plan
  • His speech at the Department of Transportation

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

