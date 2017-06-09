His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, June 9
President Trump tweeted about:
- His response to former FBI Director James B. Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee
- His gratitude toward Fox News' "Fox & Friends" for its "great reporting"
- His congratulations to House Republicans for voting to repeal Dodd-Frank reforms
- His appearances earlier in the week at a gathering of evangelical conservatives, a White House infrastructure summit and an Ohio event aimed at pushing his infrastructure investment plan
- His speech at the Department of Transportation
Trump did not tweet about:
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's call for Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations to ease their recent crackdown against Qatar, which came just an hour before Trump doubled down on his criticism of the key U.S. ally
- Comey's disclosure to senators at a closed-door briefing that the FBI was examining whether Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions had a third, undisclosed discussion with a senior Russian diplomat at a Washington hotel last year
- A letter from the House Intelligence Committee demanding that Trump turn over any tape recordings of his conversations with Comey
- A letter from the House Intelligence Committee demanding that Comey turn over the memos he wrote to document his interactions with Trump
- Justice Department lawyers' argument that a federal court should dismiss a lawsuit alleging Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his businesses to accept money from foreign governments, in part, they claimed, because it would be up to Congress, not the courts, to decide whether the president is violating the emoluments clause, according to Business Insider
- The New York attorney general's announcement that he was looking into the Eric Trump Foundation, which was founded by the president's son, after Forbes uncovered evidence that the nonprofit paid the Trump Organization to use its properties for charity events