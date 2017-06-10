His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, June 10
President Trump tweeted about:
- His weekly address
Trump did not tweet about:
- The revelation that his nominee for a post as a powerful banking regulator misrepresented a college degree on his resume
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' announcement that he will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday to answer questions about his dealings with Russian officials
- The deaths of three American service members after an Afghan soldier opened fire on them in the country's eastern Nangarhar province, according to U.S. officials