His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, June 11
President Trump tweeted about:
- Economic gains since the 2016 election and the "fake news" media's failure to report them
- The role of his policies in achieving those economic gains
- Former FBI Director James B. Comey's "leaks"
- His belief that Democrats are obstructing him
- His daughter Ivanka's upcoming appearance on "Fox & Friends"
Trump did not tweet about:
- His defense lawyer's refusal to rule out ordering at some later date the firing of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who is leading the government's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election
- Growing calls from senators, including some fellow Republicans, for Trump to divulge or acknowledge any tape recordings of his conversations with Comey
- His appearance at a fundraiser for Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-N.J.), which was held at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. and was closed to members of the media
- A Washington Post report that the attorneys general of Washington, D.C. and Maryland plan to file a lawsuit alleging Trump has violated the emoluments clauses of the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign governments since he became president
- Reports that he's considering canceling or postponing a planned visit to Britain amid backlash over his comments about the June 3 terror attack in London