His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, June 11

President Trump boards Air Force One before departing from Newark Liberty Airport in Newark, N.J. on Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Mandel Ngan / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • Economic gains since the 2016 election and the "fake news" media's failure to report them
  • The role of his policies in achieving those economic gains
  • Former FBI Director James B. Comey's "leaks"
  • His belief that Democrats are obstructing him
  • His daughter Ivanka's upcoming appearance on "Fox & Friends"

