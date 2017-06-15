President Trump shared a highlight reel of his Tuesday visit to Wisconsin, where he said that the nation needs a stronger system of apprenticeship to match workers with millions of open jobs, and that he wants every high school in America to offer apprenticeship opportunities and hands-on-learning.

Joined in Wisconsin by daughter Ivanka Trump, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Trump described his push to get private companies and universities to pair up and pay the cost of such arrangements.

"It's called earn while you learn," Trump said of his initiative at Waukesha County Technical College.

Accompanied by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, the president toured a classroom full of tool-and-die machines that simulated a factory floor, as his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, faced questions before the Senate Intelligence Committee on potential Trump campaign ties to Russia and the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey.

The White House said Trump's push is aimed at training workers with specific skills for particular jobs that employers say they can't fill at a time of historically low unemployment. However, the most recent budget for the federal government passed with about $90 million for apprenticeships, and Trump so far isn't proposing to add more.

The president was attending a closed fundraiser for Walker later in the day. Wisconsin was a key part of his 2016 election triumph and Trump became the first Republican to carry the state in a presidential election since 1984.