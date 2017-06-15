His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, June 15
President Trump tweeted about:
- Reports that he's being investigated for obstruction of justice -- which he did not deny -- in which he again slammed the Russia inquiry as a "phony story"
- His suggestion that Hillary Clinton should instead be investigated for ties to Russia
- His thanks to Wisconsin after a visit to push job apprenticeships
- His message for participants in the Congressional Baseball Game
Trump did not tweet about:
- The Senate's approval of a sweeping package that includes bolstered sanctions on Russia and Iran, as well as a reaffirmation of NATO allies' commitment to mutual defense
- His plan to roll back some of President Obama’s moves to improve ties to Cuba while leaving other changes intact — including the U.S. Embassy in Havana that opened two years ago
- Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly's formal revocation of a policy memo that created the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans program, which was intended to keep immigrant parents safe from deportation but was never fully launched
- An Associated Press report that the Pentagon will send about 4,000 more U.S. troops to Afghanistan, which would be the largest such deployment of Trump's presidency
- The disclosure that Vice President Mike Pence has hired an experienced criminal lawyer to respond to requests from the special counsel and congressional committees investigating possible connections between Trump's campaign and Russia