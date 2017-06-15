Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, June 15

President Trump speaks during the launch of the Apprenticeship and Workforce of Tomorrow initiatives at the White House on June 15, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • Reports that he's being investigated for obstruction of justice -- which he did not deny -- in which he again slammed the Russia inquiry as a "phony story"
  • His suggestion that Hillary Clinton should instead be investigated for ties to Russia 
  • His thanks to Wisconsin after a visit to push job apprenticeships
  • His message for participants in the Congressional Baseball Game

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

