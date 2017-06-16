Trump's day in tweets: Friday, June 16

Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

President Trump greets visitors upon returning to the White House after visiting Miami on June 16, 2017. (Michael Reynolds / European Pressphoto Agency)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • Reports that he's being investigated for obstruction of justice in connection with his firing of FBI Director James B. Comey, which Trump appeared to confirm
  • His belief that the news media "hates" him because his social media following enables him to subvert traditional channels of communication
  • Investigations into possible collusion between members of his campaign team and Russians, which he decried as "sad"
  • A Rasmussen Reports poll that put his approval rating at 50%
  • His decision to roll back some but not all of his predecessor's historic opening to Cuba, making it more difficult to travel to and do business with the island nation
  • Trump also retweeted a message from Fox News' Sean Hannity promoting a monologue on "the deep state's allies in the media" that Hannity was to deliver with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich

Trump did not tweet about:

