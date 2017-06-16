His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, June 16
President Trump tweeted about:
- Reports that he's being investigated for obstruction of justice in connection with his firing of FBI Director James B. Comey, which Trump appeared to confirm
- His belief that the news media "hates" him because his social media following enables him to subvert traditional channels of communication
- Investigations into possible collusion between members of his campaign team and Russians, which he decried as "sad"
- A Rasmussen Reports poll that put his approval rating at 50%
- His decision to roll back some but not all of his predecessor's historic opening to Cuba, making it more difficult to travel to and do business with the island nation
- Trump also retweeted a message from Fox News' Sean Hannity promoting a monologue on "the deep state's allies in the media" that Hannity was to deliver with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich
Trump did not tweet about:
- A flurry of rumors, conflicting reports and divergent statements that highlighted deep divisions within his administration over a major element of immigration policy – the fate of the roughly 750,000 so-called Dreamers who are shielded from deportation by an Obama-era policy
- The release of his personal financial disclosure, which lists 565 separate roles that he holds in his vast business empire, itemizes hundreds of sources of income and other assets and shows debts of at least $315 million in mortgages
- A collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a merchant ship off the coast of Japan that left seven U.S. sailors missing
- Increasing criticism faced by Senate Republicans for ducking public scrutiny as they craft legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act with little input from outside experts, patients, physicians and others most affected by healthcare legislation
- The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights' vote to approve an investigation of federal civil rights enforcement under Trump, according to reports from Politico and the Washington Post
- A memo from lawyers for his presidential transition team ordering team members to preserve documents related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to the New York Times