His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Saturday, June 17
President Trump tweeted about:
- The search for seven missing U.S. sailors whose bodies were later found aboard the guided-missile destroyer that collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan early Saturday.
Trump did not tweet about:
- A Washington Post report that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, who built a following among conservatives with his provocative social media presence and strong support of Trump, has withdrawn his name from consideration for a job as assistant secretary at the Department of Homeland Security.