Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, June 22

President Trump, flanked by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence, speaks at the congressional picnic at the White House on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
President Trump, flanked by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and wife Karen Pence, speaks at the congressional picnic at the White House on Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Alex Brandon / Associated Press)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His thanks to Iowa after he spoke at a rally there
  • The assessment of 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, which he appeared to doubt
  • His hope that Democrats won't force out House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
  • His disclosure that he does not have tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James B. Comey
  • The government's ongoing efforts to arrest suspected MS-13 gang members
  • The need for a border wall after a report ranked Mexico as the world's second-deadliest country
  • His support for Senate Republicans' draft healthcare bill
  • Well wishes for Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)
  • His hosting of the congressional picnic
  • The president retweeted a message from Fox News' Fox Nation that linked to a video clip of an interview with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who told reporters that the Senate healthcare bill doesn't do enough to address rising premiums, but that he's confident lawmakers will be able to "get to 'yes'" after negotiations
  • Trump also retweeted a message from Fox News' "Fox & Friends" that linked to a video report debating whether he'd be justified in saying "I told you so" after predicting the current upswing in American home values in a June 2012 tweet

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
73°