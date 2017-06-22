His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, June 22
President Trump tweeted about:
- His thanks to Iowa after he spoke at a rally there
- The assessment of 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 election, which he appeared to doubt
- His hope that Democrats won't force out House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
- His disclosure that he does not have tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James B. Comey
- The government's ongoing efforts to arrest suspected MS-13 gang members
- The need for a border wall after a report ranked Mexico as the world's second-deadliest country
- His support for Senate Republicans' draft healthcare bill
- Well wishes for Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)
- His hosting of the congressional picnic
- The president retweeted a message from Fox News' Fox Nation that linked to a video clip of an interview with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who told reporters that the Senate healthcare bill doesn't do enough to address rising premiums, but that he's confident lawmakers will be able to "get to 'yes'" after negotiations
- Trump also retweeted a message from Fox News' "Fox & Friends" that linked to a video report debating whether he'd be justified in saying "I told you so" after predicting the current upswing in American home values in a June 2012 tweet
Trump did not tweet about:
- The Supreme Court's ruling to limit the government's ability to strip U.S. citizenship from immigrants for lying during the naturalization process, rejecting the position taken by the Trump administration that even minor lies can lead to loss of citizenship
- A CNN report that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers separately told investigators that Trump suggested they say publicly that there was no collusion between members of his campaign team and Russia
- Two watchdog groups' filing of a lawsuit alleging that the president and his staffers are violating federal records law by communicating through confidential messaging applications and deleting tweets
- House Democrats' second request for Deutsche Bank to turn over information about Trump's finances and possible ties to Russia, which came in a letter sent two weeks after the lender said that privacy laws precluded the sharing of such information, according to Bloomberg Politics
- A Center for Public Integrity report that a lobbyist Trump appointed to his Commission on White House Fellowships is also a registered agent of Saudi Arabia, paid to lobby on the kingdom's behalf