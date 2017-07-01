His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump celebrates Canada Day
President Trump hailed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a "new found friend" in a tweet celebrating Canada Day.
Trudeau and Trump haven't always seen eye to eye. The Trump administration in April slapped tariffs on Canadian lumber shipped to the United States, claiming it was unfairly subsidized, and the two sides have sparred over Canada's dairy import policies.
But, according to a New York Times report, Trudeau has employed a unique strategy for "managing" Trump that includes a "war room" of "America whisperers" tasked with cultivating access to the people around the president.