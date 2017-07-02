His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, July 2
President Trump tweeted about:
- A doctored video that showed him physically attacking a CNN stand-in.
- His comments attacking the media during his appearance at Saturday night's "Celebrate Freedom" rally.
- The strength of the economy and support of his base.
- His comments praising veterans during the Saturday night rally.
Trump did not tweet about:
- Dozens of protests held across the country in which demonstrators called for his impeachment.
- His phone calls Sunday with President Xi Jinping of China and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, which concerned the growing threat posed by North Korea's weapons programs, according to the White House.
- His phone calls Sunday with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani of Qatar, which the White House said concerned the ongoing dispute between Qatar and four nations that cut off ties with the country over accusations that it supports extremists.
- Arab nations' extension of the deadline for Qatar to respond to their list of demands, which they said was requested by Kuwait's emir as part of his efforts to mediate the dispute.