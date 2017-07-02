Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Sunday, July 2

An impeachment march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • A doctored video that showed him physically attacking a CNN stand-in.
  • His comments attacking the media during his appearance at Saturday night's "Celebrate Freedom" rally.
  • The strength of the economy and support of his base.
  • His comments praising veterans during the Saturday night rally.

Trump did not tweet about:

