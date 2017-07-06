His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, July 6
President Trump tweeted about:
- A speech he delivered Thursday in Warsaw, Poland
- A meeting he attended Thursday night with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which Trump praised in a message that was later deleted
Trump did not tweet about:
- A meeting he attended Thursday with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic
- A meeting he attended Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
- His remarks at a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, during which Trump declined to hold the Kremlin solely responsible for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign and insisted that others may have interfered as well
- Comments from Defense Secretary James Mattis, who told reporters that North Korea’s launch of a missile capable of striking parts of the United States doesn’t bring the two nations closer to war, even as Trump warned he was considering “pretty severe things” in response
- The resignation of the director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, following a rocky relationship with Trump and repeated confrontations with the administration
- A lawsuit filed by 18 states and the District of Columbia against Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, alleging she unlawfully delayed new federal regulations designed to protect student loan borrowers from being ripped off by for-profit colleges and other schools
- His upcoming meetings with Mexican President Peña Nieto and Russian President Vladimir Putin, both of which are slated for Friday
- A letter from top Senate Democrats urging Trump to confront Putin over Russian election meddling during Friday's meeting