His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Thursday, July 6

President Trump with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. (Michael Kappeler / AFP-Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • A speech he delivered Thursday in Warsaw, Poland
  • A meeting he attended Thursday night with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which Trump praised in a message that was later deleted

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

