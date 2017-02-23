His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump again weighs in on Chicago violence: 'Out of control'
President Trump again name-checks Chicago in a tweet decrying gun violence in the city.
The day before was Chicago's deadliest of the year so far, according to data from the Chicago Tribune . Seven people were shot and killed, including a woman who was eight months pregnant.
Trump also sounded off about violence in Chicago a few days after his inauguration, tweeting that if the city didn't solve its "horrible 'carnage,' " he'd "send in the feds."
But legal experts doubt he'd have the authority to do so, as Chicago's crime rate alone doesn't constitute a violation of federal law.