Trump cheers 'great progress' on GOP health bill after committee vote narrowly advances it

President Trump touted gains he said have been made when it comes to the Republicans' recently released bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

His comment came after the House Budget Committee voted Thursday to narrowly advance the troubled health bill.

Three conservative GOP lawmakers joined the panel's Democrats in voting against the measure. That was one vote shy of what would have been needed to deal a damaging and embarrassing — but not fatal — setback to the party's showpiece legislation.

The tally underscored the challenge Republican leaders face in trying to round up votes for the measure, which they hope to bring to the full House next week. Conservatives say it doesn't go far enough in repealing the Obama-era law in full.

By many accounts, Trump has been closely involved in negotiations on the bill, including calling committee members ahead of Thursday's vote, but he is seen as focused on delivering his "repeal and replace" promise and flexible on the fine print. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One Wednesday night, Trump said he expected to get a health bill through, adding: "It's going to get all mixed up and we're going to come up with something. We always do."

Trump sounded more like he was at the start of a negotiation than ready to close the deal. And combined with opposition from Republicans of all stripes, the president's flexible stance suggested final passage could be delayed, potentially exposing the legislation to the same kind of extended public backlash that undermined the Affordable Care Act from the start.

Failing to pass a bill while his party controls both the House and Senate would be a devastating blow to Trump's party and the premise of his presidency — that he was a dealmaker the country needed.