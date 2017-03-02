His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump cheers on stock market rally
President Trump highlighted the health of the stock market on the heels of its biggest single-day gain in nearly four months, which saw all four major indexes hit record highs.
Wednesday's market rally was fueled in part by optimism over business-friendly policy proposals Trump reiterated during his joint address to Congress the night before.
But some analysts have warned of signs that the market might not be able to sustain the trend.
“We are approaching the point of maximum optimism regarding [Washington] policy initiatives,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s market analysts said in a recent note to clients.
Several hours after Trump tweeted, stocks slid , closing lower and erasing some of the gains from the day before.