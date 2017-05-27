President Trump tweeted as he left Sicily for Washington, concluding his participation in the Group of 7 summit that capped his nine-day trip abroad.

During the summit, the G-7 leaders restored a vow to fight protectionism — the use of import taxes and skewed regulations that favor domestic producers over their foreign competitors.

The no-protectionism pledge had been a part of previous G-7 statements but was omitted after a meeting of the group's finance ministers' earlier this month in Bari, Italy. This time, the G-7 leaders reiterated a "commitment to keep our markets open and to fight protectionism."

The Trump administration has argued that trade must be balanced and fair as well as free. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin has said the United States reserves the right to be protectionist if trade arrangements are unfair to U.S. companies and workers.

Trump's position appeared to be addressed by new language in the G-7 statement that said the member countries would be "standing firm against all unfair trade practices."

In Trump's second tweet, he quoted a portion of the statement that included a vow to push for the removal of trade-distorting practices. He did not mention its stance on protectionism.