His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump rails against the 9th Circuit ruling on sanctuary cities
President Trump plans to fight a judge's decision to freeze his order threatening federal funding to state and local governments that refuse to cooperate fully with immigration agents.
"See you in the Supreme Court!," Trump tweeted.
U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick III ruled that Trump's order to cut some federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities and counties was unconstitutional.
The Trump administration plans to appeal the ruling from the district court, which falls under the U.S. 9th Circuit. If Justice Department lawyers lose the case before the left-leaning appeals court, they can ask the Supreme Court to weigh in.
On Twitter, Trump accused opponents of "judge shopping," bringing the case in front of judges that would give favorable ruling.