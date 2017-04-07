His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, April 7
President Trump tweeted about:
- A performance by his grandchildren during a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan
Trump did not tweet about:
- The Senate's confirmation of his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil M. Gorsuch
- Lawmakers' increasing concerns that his military action in Syria needs to be authorized by Congress
- Pushback from his far-right supporters over the U.S. airstrike in Syria
- Russia's decision to suspend a communications hotline intended to help U.S. and Russian warplanes avoid collisions over Syria in response to the strike, which Russian officials called an "aggression" that broke international law