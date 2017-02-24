His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, Feb. 24
President Trump tweeted about:
- His attendance at the Conservative Political Action Conference
- His vow to fight human trafficking
- The danger to the country posed by leaking information to the media
- The danger to the country posed by the "fake news" media , in general
Trump did not tweet about:
- The exclusion of some media outlets from a White House press briefing that would usually be open to all credentialed reporters
- The contents of those media reports he believes were fueled by leaks, including CNN's assertion that the FBI rejected a White House request to refute claims of communications between members of his campaign and Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 presidential race
- Mexico's rejection of his administration's proposal to send non-Mexican detainees apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border back to Mexico while their immigration cases are pending in the U.S.