His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, March 3
President Trump tweeted about:
- A book by a conservative pundit who appeared on "Fox & Friends" to promote a merit-based system of immigration
- Democrats' purported failure to approve his Cabinet
- His weekly address
- Alleged ties between Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Russian President Vladimir Putin
- His visit to a Catholic school in Orlando
- Alleged ties between House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Russia
- Highlights of his first joint address to Congress
Trump did not tweet about:
- The White House's revelation that the Keystone XL Pipeline is exempt from his directive that pipelines be built or repaired with American steel because its construction was already underway when the order was signed
- The low-key launch of the State Department's annual report on human rights worldwide, which was rolled out without any State Department officials in public attendance