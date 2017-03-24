His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, March 24
President Trump tweeted about:
- Obamacare, compared with the GOP's plan to overhaul it
- The House Freedom Caucus' lack of support for the GOP's plan to overhaul Obamacare
- His administration's issuance of a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline
- Charter Communications' commitment to invest $25 billion in broadband infrastructure
Trump did not tweet about:
- His pulling of a House vote on the GOP's healthcare overhaul amid crumbling Republican support
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's decision to meet with NATO allies next week in Brussels after he previously announced he'd skip a long-planned summit of the transatlantic alliance
- A Virginia federal judge's ruling in favor of Trump's revised travel ban, which didn't have an immediate effect on the policy but gave ammunition to government lawyers arguing for the ban across several U.S. courts
- The revelation that his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, along with two other associates, volunteered to be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election