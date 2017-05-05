Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Friday, May 5

President Trump's motorcade and support vehicles arrive at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., where he was slated to spend the weekend. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)
President Trump's motorcade and support vehicles arrive at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., where he was slated to spend the weekend. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)

President Trump tweeted about:

  • His welcoming of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
  • An explanation of his remark that Australia has better healthcare than the United States
  • His excitement at House Republicans' passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act
  • His displeasure at news media coverage of the vote
  • His rationale for spending the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
  • His weekly address
  • A Fox News segment on the U.S. Department of Labor's April jobs report
  • His praise for the Labor Department's jobs report

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
63°