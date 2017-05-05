His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, May 5
President Trump tweeted about:
- His welcoming of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
- An explanation of his remark that Australia has better healthcare than the United States
- His excitement at House Republicans' passage of legislation to roll back the Affordable Care Act
- His displeasure at news media coverage of the vote
- His rationale for spending the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.
- His weekly address
- A Fox News segment on the U.S. Department of Labor's April jobs report
- His praise for the Labor Department's jobs report
Trump did not tweet about:
- His signing of a sweeping $1-trillion spending bill in which Democrats denied his top priorities, including funding to build a border wall
- Democrats' plan to air an ad on Southern California radio stations targeting five Republican members of Congress who voted for the GOP healthcare legislation
- The death of a Navy SEAL during a raid in Somalia, the first time a U.S. service member was killed in combat there since the infamous "Black Hawk Down" battle in 1993
- The withdrawal from consideration of his pick to become U.S. Army secretary amid controversy over past comments about Muslims and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people
- A Washington Post report that members of Trump's transition team warned his former national security advisor, Michael Flynn, of the risks posed by his contacts with a Russian ambassador weeks before the telephone conversations that ultimately led to Flynn's ouster
- A New York Times report that the Senate Intelligence Committee has asked multiple Trump campaign associates to turn over records of contacts with Russians as part of its investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election
- A memorandum that indicates his administration plans to slash the budget of its Office of National Drug Control Policy by as much as 95%, according to CBS News