His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, May 19
President Trump tweeted about:
- His first official trip abroad, during which he pledged to protect American interests
- His weekly address
Trump did not tweet about:
- Former FBI Director James B. Comey's agreement to testify in public to the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of four congressional panels investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election
- A Washington Post report that one of his aides is a person of significant interest in the FBI investigation into possible collusion between Trump associates and Russian intelligence officials
- A New York Times report that he told a pair of Russian envoys that his abrupt decision to fire Comey — whom he described as “crazy, a real nut job” — had relieved “great pressure” on him because of the FBI's Russia investigation
- A CNN report that Russian officials bragged during the 2016 presidential race that they'd cultivated a strong relationship with Trump's national security advisor at the time, Michael Flynn, and that they believed they could use Flynn to influence Trump