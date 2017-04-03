His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, April 3
President Trump tweeted about:
- His praise of Fox News for reporting that he was "spied on"
- Two months-old controversies involving his presidential challenger Hillary Clinton
- An upcoming Wounded Warrior Project event
- A White House visit from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi
Trump did not tweet about:
- A revision to his trust that allows him to draw money from his businesses without public disclosure, as first reported by ProPublica
- His signing of a measure repealing landmark privacy rules for Internet service providers
- A federal appeals court's granting of his administration's request to expedite review of his revised travel ban, paving the way for oral arguments to begin in May
- The White House's compromise offer to conservative House Republicans on the GOP's failed healthcare bill, which would permit states to apply for waivers from some of the Affordable Care Act's coverage requirements, according to Bloomberg Politics
- Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions' order for a broad review of federal reform agreements with troubled police departments, which could lead to a retreat from such consent decrees, the New York Times reported
- Court documents revealing that Carter Page, a foreign policy advisor to Trump's presidential campaign, met with a Russian intelligence operative in 2013 and passed along documents about the energy industry