His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, April 10
President Trump tweeted about:
- The swearing-in of new Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch
- His wish for a happy Passover
Trump did not tweet about:
- Threats by foreign ministers from the Group of 7 industrialized nations to increase sanctions against Syrian President Bashar Assad and his key ally Russia after a chemical attack that killed dozens last week
- G-7 energy ministers' inability to reach an agreement on a climate change statement after the U.S. said it was still reviewing its stance on the issue
- A lawsuit filed by ethics watchdogs demanding access to logs of visits to the White House, as well as to Trump at his Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower residences
- The awarding of a Pulitzer Prize to David A. Fahrenthold, the Washington Post reporter who raised doubts about Trump's charitable giving and revealed that he'd been recorded bragging about grabbing women