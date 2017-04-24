Politics

His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.

We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.

Daily summary

Trump's day in tweets: Monday, April 24

President Trump delivers remarks while hosting ambassadors from the 15 member countries of the United Nations Security Council in the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
President Trump tweeted about:

  • A pair of polls that put his approval ratings at historic lows
  • The need to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border
  • His congratulations to an astronaut who set a new record for accumulated time in space
  • The GOP-backed healthcare plan
  • His signing of a Holocaust Remembrance proclamation

Trump did not tweet about:

Latest updates

