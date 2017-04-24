His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, April 24
President Trump tweeted about:
- A pair of polls that put his approval ratings at historic lows
- The need to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border
- His congratulations to an astronaut who set a new record for accumulated time in space
- The GOP-backed healthcare plan
- His signing of a Holocaust Remembrance proclamation
Trump did not tweet about:
- His remarks before a White House gathering of conservative media reporters in which he signaled he'd be willing to delay the fight over border wall funding until September, according to the Associated Press
- Reports that this week he'll sign executive orders aimed at expanding offshore oil drilling and reviewing national monument designations
- His administration's announcement of new "sweeping" sanctions against the Syrian government agency it blames for producing chemicals used in a deadly attack this month
- His phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who implored Trump to show restraint toward North Korea amid signs the isolated nation is preparing for another nuclear test
- His administration's plan to host all 100 U.S. senators at the White House for a briefing on North Korea, according to Reuters
- The State Department's deletion of a blog post featuring his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after some criticized it as inappropriate government promotion of the president's business interests
- A budget document obtained by Foreign Policy magazine indicating that he plans to merge the State Department with the U.S. Agency for International Development, which a former USAID administrator said would be "an unmitigated disaster"