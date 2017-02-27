His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, Feb. 27
President Trump tweeted about:
- A meeting he held with executives of top health insurance companies
- A poll's finding that the percentage of those with positive views of the Republican Party outweighs the percentage of those who view the Democratic Party positively
- An interview set to air on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning
Trump did not tweet about:
- His upcoming joint address to Congress , during which he's expected to outline his budget priorities and provide more details of his plan to overhaul the nation's healthcare system
- His preliminary budget blueprint, which includes a $54-billion increase in military spending offset by a large cut to domestic programs
- A court's denial of the government's request to pause proceedings in an appeal of his executive order suspending refugee admissions and blocking travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries
- His administration's partial retreat from a federal lawsuit alleging that the Texas Legislature discriminated against minority voters when it enacted a strict voter identification law