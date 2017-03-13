His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, March 13
President Trump tweeted about:
- The rudeness of the media
- The implosion of Obamacare
- A listening session on the GOP's plan to replace Obamacare
- His first Cabinet meeting, during which he blamed Senate Democrats for empty seats
- A meeting about winter storm preparations
Trump did not tweet about:
- An independent analysis by the Congressional Budget Office, which estimated that 24 million fewer Americans would have health coverage over the next decade under the GOP's Obamacare replacement plan
- The Justice Department's request for more time to provide evidence backing up his unsubstantiated claim that Barack Obama wiretapped his phones, which came as White House spokesman Sean Spicer appeared to soften the allegation
- California's decision to join Washington and other states as a plaintiff in a lawsuit challenging his latest travel ban as an unconstitutional overreach