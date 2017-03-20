His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, March 20
President Trump tweeted about:
- His dismissal of alleged links between his campaign and Russian officials as "fake news" advanced by Democrats.
- His opinion that the "real story" deserving of investigation is the leaking of classified information.
- A House Intelligence Committee hearing about allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election, on which Trump provided running commentary from his @POTUS account.
- A poll, which he incorrectly attributed to CNN, that put his approval rating at 37%.
- His assertion that Hillary Clinton's campaign had contact with Russians.
- His son, Eric, who is expecting a child.
- A campaign-style rally in Louisville.
President Trump did not tweet about:
- House Republicans' scramble to make a series of last-minute changes to the GOP's Obamacare repeal bill ahead of Thursday's House vote.
- Fox News' decision to bench senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano over his unverified claims that British intelligence wiretapped Trump Tower at the behest of former President Obama.
- The revelation that his daughter Ivanka is working out of a West Wing office and will receive a security clearance to access classified information.
- A Reuters report that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip an April NATO meeting but will visit Russia later in the month.