His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Monday, May 1
President Trump tweeted about:
- His celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
- Two executive orders on trade he signed over the weekend
- His comments about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War
Trump did not tweet about:
- May Day rallies that took place across the nation, with many participants protesting his administration's rhetoric and policies
- An interview with Bloomberg News in which he said he'd consider breaking up large Wall Street banks, is open to raising the U.S. gas tax and would be "honored" to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "under the right circumstances"
- An interview with CBS' "Face the Nation," which he abruptly ended when host John Dickerson pressed him on his unsubstantiated claim that President Obama wiretapped his phones during the 2016 election
- A phone call he's scheduled to hold Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the Associated Press